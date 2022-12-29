W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

