Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price at $9.15

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Olaplex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after buying an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

