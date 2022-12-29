Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price at $9.15

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Olaplex Price Performance
OLPX stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
