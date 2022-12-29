Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $82.58

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.