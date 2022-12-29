Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) PT at C$41.64

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

