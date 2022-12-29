Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

