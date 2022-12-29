Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$27.00 and a 12-month high of C$40.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.77.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

