Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $102.15 Average PT from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE:LEN opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

