W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $557.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.30. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

