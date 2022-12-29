Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $60.07 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $127.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 86.4% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

