Brokerages Set SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT at $2,329.75

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,329.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

SGS Price Performance

SGS stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. SGS has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

