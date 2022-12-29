Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.0 %

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

