Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,579.50

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,579.50 ($19.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.26) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.31) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,440.20 ($17.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £58.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,321.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,413.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,486.50. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.54) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,993.41). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,912.38). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,993.41). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362 over the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

