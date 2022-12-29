Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Celestica Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

