Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

SLOIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($202.13) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($279.79) to €272.00 ($289.36) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($186.17) to €200.00 ($212.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

