Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.