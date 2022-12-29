Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.33.
TBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
