Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIGL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,504,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

