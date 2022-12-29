Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.3 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.26 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $606.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

