AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. AMC Networks has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 186,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 103,551 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.