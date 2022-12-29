Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $64.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.