Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $69.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

