Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$38.30

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$26.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.90. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$607.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

