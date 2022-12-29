Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $349.23

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($3.74) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 480.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.45 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

