Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 519

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.26).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
AV opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market cap of £12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,440.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.58.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
