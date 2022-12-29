WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

WeWork stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. WeWork has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.83.

WeWork (NYSE:WEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WeWork will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,018,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,051,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

