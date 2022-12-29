WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

WeWork stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. WeWork has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WeWork will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,018,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,051,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

