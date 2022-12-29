China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth about $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

