Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$152.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$152.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective for the company.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$180.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$185.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$178.70. The company has a market cap of C$46.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

