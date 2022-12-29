Contrasting FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Prudential Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Prudential Financial $59.78 billion 0.61 $7.72 billion $0.72 136.63

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Prudential Financial 0.52% 10.20% 0.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FOXO Technologies and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Financial 3 10 0 0 1.77

Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $104.77, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats FOXO Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block. The company offers investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies to institutional and retail clients, as well as its general account. It also provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee and membership benefits plans, as well as sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other supplemental health solutions; and provides plan administration services in connection with its insurance coverages. In addition, the company develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. Further, it provides third-party life, health, Medicare, property and casualty, and term life products to retail shoppers through its digital and independent agent channels. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

