Brokerages Set RS Group plc (LON:RS1) PT at GBX 1,150

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($13.88).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 820 ($9.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.79) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

RS Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 908 ($10.96) on Friday. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($9.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,592.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 937.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 971.51.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

RS Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

