Contrasting Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Qurate Retail and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 78.08%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -21.82% 9.86% 1.60% Velocity Acquisition N/A -84.78% 4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.04 $340.00 million ($7.22) -0.20 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

