Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) versus OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Head to Head Survey

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Syneos Health and OmniAb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 7 3 0 2.30 OmniAb 0 0 4 0 3.00

Syneos Health currently has a consensus price target of $54.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 180.05%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $5.21 billion 0.70 $234.83 million $2.75 12.87 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Syneos Health and OmniAb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 5.31% 14.01% 5.69% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Risk & Volatility

Syneos Health has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syneos Health beats OmniAb on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

