Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Financial Analysis

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65% Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Motus GI has a consensus price target of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 612.05%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A Motus GI $390,000.00 6.27 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.11

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Risk and Volatility

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longview Acquisition Corp. II beats Motus GI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

