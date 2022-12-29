Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $121.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.88.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.