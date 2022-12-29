Financial Survey: Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Subaru 2 1 1 0 1.75

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 12.95 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Subaru $24.45 billion 0.47 $623.06 million $0.52 14.51

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Subaru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Subaru 3.13% 5.04% 2.69%

Summary

Subaru beats Cenntro Electric Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

