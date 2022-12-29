Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tenet Fintech Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors -58.09% -79.77% -9.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors 1802 12044 25362 567 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenet Fintech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million -$39.70 million -0.71 Tenet Fintech Group Competitors $1.83 billion $285.61 million -7.62

Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and to facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Its Chinese Business Hub uses the Cubeler AI and analytics engine to match lenders with borrowers to provide access to credit and purchase order financing solutions to businesses in various industries including factories, raw material suppliers, transportation, e-commerce, insurance and clean technology. Its AI-enabled business ecosystem has vast amount of data, which is analyzed to automate transactions and provide services to clients ranging from supply chain participants to banks and insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

