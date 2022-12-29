Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $19.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

