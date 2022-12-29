SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $70.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.88 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.01.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

