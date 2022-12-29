Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $411.92

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $391.18 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $402.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.08 and a 200-day moving average of $328.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,441. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

