Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$31.90

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

FM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Joseph increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$28.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.

Insider Activity

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

