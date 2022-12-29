Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $67.83

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 64.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

