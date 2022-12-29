Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $158.90

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

