Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $158.90

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

