Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $123.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,396,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.