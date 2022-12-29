DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $136.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.55.
DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %
DKS opened at $114.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
