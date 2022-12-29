Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $72.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.44.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

