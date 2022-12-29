Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Price Target at $81.11

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

