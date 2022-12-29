Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $283.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.00.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,391 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $252.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.