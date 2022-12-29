IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head to Head Comparison

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -203.34% -28.22% -18.95% Canopy Growth -621.80% -30.28% -17.73%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $43.32 million 0.15 -$14.17 million ($19.10) -0.04 Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.53 -$241.08 million ($5.83) -0.38

This table compares IM Cannabis and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IM Cannabis and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 6 6 2 0 1.71

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,521.65%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 141.17%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats IM Cannabis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

