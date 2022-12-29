Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) vs. Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upexi and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Upexi currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%.

This table compares Upexi and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 1.05 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 0.00 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi beats Exactus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

