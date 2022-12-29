Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Financial Contrast

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

This table compares Ecoark and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.60 million 0.19 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.20 -$182.95 million $5.49 3.30

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -70.94% -90.40% -52.25% Talos Energy 27.18% 28.61% 8.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Ecoark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in the bitcoin mining operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation service contractors. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

