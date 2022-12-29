Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$52.60

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.60.

A number of research firms have commented on CPX. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560.

Capital Power Stock Down 0.6 %

CPX stock opened at C$46.93 on Monday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.09.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

