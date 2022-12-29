Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $113.90

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

